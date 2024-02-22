Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 10,000 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $300.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day moving average is $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $317.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

