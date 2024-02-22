Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,548 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.42% of International Seaways worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $213,010 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

