Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.47 Million Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.28% of BigCommerce worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIGC

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.