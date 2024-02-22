Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

