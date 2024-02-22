Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,683 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $861.66 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.98 and its 200-day moving average is $631.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

