Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 520,172 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,172 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

