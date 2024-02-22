Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $11.71 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,663,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

