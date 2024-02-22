HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $83.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

