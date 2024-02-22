HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.85

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.85 and last traded at $196.26, with a volume of 17675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

