Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.57. 1,067,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,043,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.