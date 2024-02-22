Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,099 ($26.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,943.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,222 ($27.98). The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,768.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.07) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,983 ($24.97).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

