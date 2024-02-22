Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.1 %

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.