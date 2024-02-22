Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
