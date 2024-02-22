Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HGV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.