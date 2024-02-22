Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $952.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

