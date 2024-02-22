HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of HIVE opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $409.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 524,613 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 468,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

