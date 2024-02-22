Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

