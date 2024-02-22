HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMST. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 693,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

