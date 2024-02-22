Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,263. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.