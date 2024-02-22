Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,179,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $126,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

