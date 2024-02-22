Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Buys 19 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($190.43).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146.87 ($184.93).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £147.60 ($185.85).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 796.80 ($10.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.23. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 835 ($10.51).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.95) to GBX 835 ($10.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.95) to GBX 835 ($10.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.15).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

