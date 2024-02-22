Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 706.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

