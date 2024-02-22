Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $52,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $241.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

