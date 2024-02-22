Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1,449.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $49,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

