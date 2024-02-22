Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $46,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.42 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.