Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 118,108 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Republic Services worth $59,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $181.36 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $182.27. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

View Our Latest Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.