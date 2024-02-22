Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 883,543 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.49% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

