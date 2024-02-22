Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $48.05 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $48,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,138,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAA opened at $127.65 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

