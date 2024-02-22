Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51.83 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $51,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

