Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 113,982 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,982 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of PTC worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

