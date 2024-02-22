Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 220,017 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,017 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $58,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

