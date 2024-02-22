Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $321.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.00 and a 200-day moving average of $288.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

