Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 102,437 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,437 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $51,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $276.44 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

