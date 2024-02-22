Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.