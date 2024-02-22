Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.01

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.01 and last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 37255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.14.

The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

