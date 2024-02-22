Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $74.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 32.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

