Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Bought by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250,935 shares during the period. Informatica accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Informatica worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,375,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Informatica by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Trading Up 1.9 %

INFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 758,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

