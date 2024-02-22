Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) & US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Head-To-Head Review

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) and Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Foods and Innovative Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get US Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $35.60 billion 0.35 $510,000.00 $2.02 25.08 Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -5.96

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Food. Innovative Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.7% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Innovative Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Innovative Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Foods and Innovative Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88 Innovative Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods presently has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given US Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Foods is more favorable than Innovative Food.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and Innovative Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 1.42% 13.41% 4.65% Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

US Foods beats Innovative Food on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Innovative Food

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings. It also provides a line of specialty healthcare related products; foodservice consulting and advisory services; and sales and brand management services for organic and specialty food consumer packaged goods companies. In addition, the company offers direct to consumer and direct to business specialty food items through its websites igourmet.com and forethegourmet.com; and through other e-commerce channels, as well as operates mouth.com, an online retailer of specialty foods, monthly subscription boxes, and curated gift boxes to consumers and corporate customers. The company provides its products directly from its network of vendors and warehouses. Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.