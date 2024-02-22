Insider Buying: ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires 195,000 Shares of Stock

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine purchased 195,000 shares of ATOME Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($122,765.05).
ATOME Energy Price Performance
LON ATOM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.63). 323,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.42. The company has a market cap of £20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -388.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. ATOME Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 49 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.44).
ATOME Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATOME Energy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.