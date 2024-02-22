Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) VP Sells 327 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

