Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $354,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Standex International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SXI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.43. 9,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,630. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. Benchmark reduced their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

