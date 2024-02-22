Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.
IBP stock traded up $23.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $229.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40.
In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
