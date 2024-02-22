Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

IBP stock traded up $23.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $229.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 166,398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

