Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 56,669 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Integra LifeSciences worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

