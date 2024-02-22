InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. InterDigital makes up about 10.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $51,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.24. 160,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.