International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,031 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of International Bancshares worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Price Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.96.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

