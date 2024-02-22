International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,491. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.