International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

IGT stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after buying an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

