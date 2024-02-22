Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 118.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 38.9% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 232,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.63.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $638.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.03 and its 200-day moving average is $563.81. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

