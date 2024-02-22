Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.00. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 4,134,764 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

