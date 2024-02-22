Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 6407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

