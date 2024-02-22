Invesco Ltd. Has $190.85 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $190,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $41,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $252.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

